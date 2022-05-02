MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Silver Spring Township Police are searching for the people who stole two trucks from a Cumberland County car dealership after police left the site.

A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 and 2021 GMC Sierra Denali were stolen from Lawrence Chevrolet on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg on the evening of April 23. Police say a surveillance picture shows two men who allegedly stole the trucks.

Image courtesy of CRIMEWATCH

Police say one of the suspects crawled through a window of the used car building and triggered an alarm when they went out an exit door. Police responded to that alarm, but at that time, nothing was stolen or missing.

But two hours later, police say, the suspects returned to steal the vehicles. Police say the suspects put unknown state license plates on the vehicles before driving them off the lot.

Police were told that 31 sets of car keys were missing from the dealership, although only the two vehicles were taken.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, which can be contacted at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at this link.