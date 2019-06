CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify who reportedly showed the grip of a handgun when he demanded money from a Carlisle bank on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man robbed the PNC Bank on Noble Boulevard around 4:49 p.m. and was last seen running toward Hanover Street. No one was injured.

Authorities released photos from the bank’s surveillance system and asked anyone who can identify the man to call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.