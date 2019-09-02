Police seek suspect in 2 gas station robberies

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for help to identify a man they say robbed two West Shore gas stations Sunday night.

East Pennsboro Township police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the small silver SUV he was driving.

They said he presented a note demanding money at the Exxon on South Enola Road in Enola around 10:40 p.m. About five minutes later, they say he did the same thing at the Gulf station on Erford Road in Camp Hill.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the same guy recently robbed a gas station in Silver Spring Township.

Anyone who can identify him should call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633 or 717-238-9676.