Police seek suspect in store theft of gas grill, home appliances

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say stole more than $800 worth of merchandise from the Walmart store in Carlisle.

Carlisle police released surveillance photos of their suspect. They said he took a gas grill, a bag of charcoal, a slow cooker, a blender, and a vacuum from the store on Saturday around 8:30 a.m.

The man was seen on security video as he moved the merchandise past all points of sale and exited the lawn and garden area into the parking lot, police said.

The loss of merchandise is estimated to be $843.91.

Anyone with information should call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.