ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man they say was involved in a theft from a motor vehicle.

East Pennsboro Township police released a photo of their suspect. They said the vehicle was parked at the Unimart at 711 Wertzville Road in Enola when the theft occurred Tuesday at 9:50 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call the police department at 717-732-3633.