Police seek suspects accused of using fraudulent line of credit to buy Best Buy electronics

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects.

Police say the two individuals entered Best Buy on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township Friday around 3 p.m. where they selected a Macbook Pro valued at $2499.99, a 65 inch Sony 4K HDR ULTRA television valued at $999.99, and a Sony HTS350 soundbar valued at $199.99.

The male suspect allegedly fraudulently opened a line of credit at the store in the name of Isaac Sparks and purchased the items.

Police say the transaction was completed and the suspects attempted to load the items into a vehicle. Best Buy employees went outside to observe the suspects, and they intentionally covered the view of the license plate.

The vehicle appears to be a 2000 Toyota Avalon with a Pa. license plate that had a 2 as the last number.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Andrew Bassler at 717-591-8240 or via email: abassler@sstwp.org.