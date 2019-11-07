Police seek tips on fight at Dave & Buster’s

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify people who were involved in a fight at Dave and Buster’s in the Capital City Mall.

Lower Allen Township police released a surveillance photo of the incident on Saturday evening, around 10:20 p.m.

They said three children were attempting to play air hockey when a couple approached the table and took the puck. The kids’ mother intervened and words were exchanged.

A woman wearing a tan shirt and a man in a florescent green shirt continued to cause problems, police said. A man seen in the photo wearing a gray hoodie was attempting to break up the situation.

The woman then threw the puck at the mother and then threw her drink at her after she retaliated. Both women then engaged in a fight, police said.

The mother had an injury to her head from the thrown drinking glass.

Anyone with information regarding the fight should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.