Police seek tractor-trailer that did not stop at I-81 fatal crash

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a tractor-trailer driver who did not stop after the truck was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Southampton Township.

State police in Carlisle said a white 2005 Toyota Sienna collided with the tractor-trailer Monday afternoon, causing the minivan to roll over. Two people were ejected and a Virginia woman, 64-year-old Manjulaben Patel, died at the scene.

The crash happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 27.2, about two miles south of the King Street exit, around 4:14 p.m.

Police said the minivan driver, 24-year-old Daminiben Patel, passed the tractor-trailer on the right and failed to get far enough ahead before she attempted to reenter the left lane.

The back of the minivan became pinned under the front of the tractor, and Daminiben Patel lost control when the vehicles separated, police said.

Daminiben Patel, also of Abingdon, Virginia, and two other passengers were injured and taken to a hospital.

The red tractor was pulling an empty aluminum flatbed trailer. Police released a photo of a tractor-trailer they believe is the one they’re looking for.

Anyone with information should call state police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

