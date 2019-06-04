Carlisle/West Shore

Police seek witnesses to after-school fight at Trinity

Jun 04, 2019

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police are looking for witnesses to a fight that injured two teens outside Trinity High School after classes dismissed Monday afternoon.

Lower Allen Township police said the altercation in the student parking lot was between two 17-year-old boys and one was not a student at Trinity. They said the "arranged fight" started over comments made to a female.

Both boys were treated for non-life threatening injuries. A school administrator said the Trinity student sustained an injury that required stitches to an arm.

Police said they were called to the high school for a reported "stabbing," but they said there are conflicting stories as to how the injuries occurred.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to an officer could call Lower Allen police a 717-975-7575.

