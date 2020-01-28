Police seeking help in identifying suspect of violent Mount Holly Springs home invasion

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Mount Holly Springs Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the final suspect of a violent home invasion.

Police now say the four people forced their way into a home on South Baltimore Avenue on Jan. 3. They say the men targeted the home looking for a marijuana dealer.

Police have 19-year-old Jonathan Colon in custody for aggravated assault terroristic threats and related charges. Colon has been placed into Cumberland County Prison on $49,000 bail.

Police now have a warrant out for 20-year-old Javier Santos, from Silver Spring Township and Eduardo Garcia of Carlisle Borough.

The police department is trying to identify the final suspect, they say his street name is “Chaos”, and his possible first name is Nato. Police believe he is also thought to be living in Carlisle Borough.

Anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Mount Holly Springs Police at 717-486-7615.