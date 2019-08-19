Police seeking info on a stolen vehicle and guns

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police are asking local residents to check home surveillance systems for information regarding a stolen vehicle containing handguns.

Early Monday morning between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. police took a report of a stolen vehicle containing handguns along E. Crestwood Drive in Wormleysburg Borough.

Numerous local police departments have been taking reports of vehicles being stolen. Police are advising people to make sure keys are removed and the vehicle is locked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 717-238-9676.