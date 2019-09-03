Police: Seeking missing child in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police took a report of a missing juvenile at approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday.

The pictured juvenile, Savannah Panell was last seen by her mother at their residence on Elm St. at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers. The lower back half of her head is shaved and she has shoulder-length brown hair.

Police do not believe Panell to be in danger at this time and may be with a friend.

Carlisle Police encourage anyone to contact them either by phone 717-243-5252 or through the Crime Watch website with information regarding her whereabouts.