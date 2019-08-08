Police: Shippensburg woman abused infant son

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg woman is accused of physically abusing her 5-week-old son.

Shawnee R. Strawser, 20, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police said the infant suffered fractures to his legs and bleeding on the brain June 16. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment and has since has been discharged.

Strawser told investigators she injured her son out of frustration because he was crying, police said.

She was arraigned Thursday before a district judge who set bail at $50,000. Strawser did not post bail and was placed in Cumberland County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 12, according to court records.