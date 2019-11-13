New Cumberland police standoff ends with armed suspect in custody

UPDATE: Police were seen around 7:30 a.m. taking the suspect into custody. The seven-hour-long standoff is over.

Police will begin breaking down barriers and roads should reopen soon. A Cumberland County spokesperson says just after 7 a.m. police were able to gain entry into the home.

They arrested the suspect and he is now is at the New Cumberland Borough Police Department.

The spokesperson says there was a woman inside but she made it out safely.

Police are expected to be on the scene investigating for several more hours.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are trying to communicate with a man they believe fired dozens of shots after a domestic call was made to 911 emergency dispatchers.

Police say a man has barricaded himself inside the home.

Police were called to a home at Terrace Drive and Brandt Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic call.

Police have used two rounds of flash-bangs. It’s a tool used as a tactic to help get a suspect out of a home during a standoff.

When they arrived 40-50 shots were heard coming from the home.

Police have Simpson Ferry Road closed between Drexel Hill Boulevard and Brandt Avenue. The side roads around Terrace Drive are also closed. The concern now is with those road closures, how will people get to work and school. A lot of kids that live in this neighborhood walk to school.