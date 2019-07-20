Police: Trucker drove with damaged trailer; collapse shut down I-81

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A truck driver was told his trailer needed repairs but drove anyway, and he made it only 10 miles before the trailer split apart on Interstate 81, police said.

The trailer became completely disabled in the northbound lanes about two miles from the Middlesex exit, significantly impacting traffic around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said Victor Stepanov, of Staten Island, New York, struck a bridge in Carlisle with the top of the trailer on Thursday. He was taken off the road for an hours of service violation, and many other violations were noted on a DOT inspection from the incident, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

The truck and trailer were towed from the scene, and the tow company advised Stepanov that repairs were needed for the trailer to be safe on the highway.

Stepanov did not have the repairs done and left the tow yard, police said.

Another DOT inspection was completed after the breakdown on I-81. The inspection contained more violations, police said, and Stepanov was issued numerous citations.