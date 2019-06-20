Police: Vehicle left scene of I-81 fatal motorcycle crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a commercial vehicle involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon.

The driver left the scene of the crash involving a motorcycle, in the southbound lanes at mile marker 60.5 in Hampden Township, about a mile south of the Route 581 interchange, state police in Carlise said.

The motorcycle operator died of injuries sustained in the collision. Police did not immediately release the person’s name.

Police said the truck driver may not be aware that an accident occurred.

“We were checking trucks down 81 to try to locate him, but there was very little body damage on both vehicles, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Trooper Megan Frazer, a state police spokeswoman.

All southbound lanes were closed between Route 581 and the Wertzville Road exit from around 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Anyone who has dash camera video or witnessed the crash should call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.