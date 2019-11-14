Police: Woman used stolen debit card in Enola, Harrisburg

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify the person they say used a stolen debit card in Enola and Harrisburg.

East Pennsboro Township police released surveillance photos of their suspect.

They said she was wearing a unique backpack that appeared to have “googly eyes” on it. She also wore a dark-colored jacket and a maroon and white/beige baseball cap that had sunglasses on top.

The card was used at Rite Aid on Market Street in Harrisburg, Turkey Hill on Good Hope Road in Enola, and Greyhound in Harrisburg.

If you recognize her, call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.

