Pool tournament being held to benefit Penn State’s THON

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A local pool hall is holding a tournament and silent auction to benefit Penn State’s THON.

The 19th Annual Billiards for Benefits Eight-Ball Pool Tournament, which will be held at the Carlisle Moose Lodge #761, is located at 25 East High Street in Carlisle from Friday, Feb 18 to Sunday, Feb 20.

On Saturday, Feb. 19 the tournament will be holding a silent auction which will consist of over 75 items. All proceeds from the auction and tournament will be donated to THON, which is a student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer.