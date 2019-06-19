Primanti Bros. opens with free sandwiches in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 100 fans waited overnight for Primanti Bros. to open its newest restaurant at the Capital City Mall.

The restaurant chain gave away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door Wednesday morning.

Dennis Manchor was the first in line. He arrived at the restaurant at noon Tuesday and waited 22 hours for his 52 free sandwiches.

“There is nothing better than Primanti Bros.,” Manchor said.

“It is more than free sandwiches,” said Joanne Fortney, Manchor’s mother. “It’s about family spending time together, even if it means staying up all night long. It’s not something that I really wanted to do, but if I could take the opportunity at my son’s age and my age to spend time with him, I’m going to do it.”

The Camp Hill location is the fourth in the area. Primanti Bros. has other restaurants locally in Hershey, Lancaster and York.