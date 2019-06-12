Primanti Bros. to open with free sandwiches in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- Primanti Bros. will give away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door of its newest restaurant at the Capital City Mall, the company announced.

The new restaurant will open next week, on June 19.

Fans can begin celebrating "tailgate-style" and claim their spot in line beginning at 5 a.m. Doors will open to the first 100 tailgaters around 10:30 a.m. and the full restaurant will open to the public beginning at 11 a.m.

"We're pumped to be joining the Camp Hill community," Primanti Bros. CEO David Head said in a news release. "Local fans have been asking for our restaurant for a while, so we're excited to be opening."

The Camp Hill location will be the fourth in the area. Primanti Bros. has other restaurants locally in Hershey, Lancaster and York.