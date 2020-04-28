Primary Election is June 2, register to vote by May 18

In this April 22, 2020, photo, Jim O’Bryan drops his election ballot in the drop box at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland. Ohio’s primary will be the nation’s first major test of an almost completely vote-by-mail election. The Tuesday primary also could provide a preview of a November election that might still be marred by the coronavirus outbreak. Joe Biden has all but locked up the Democratic presidential nomination since the state’s March 17 primary was delayed. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County residents who are not registered to vote, and who want to vote in the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 2 must register by Monday, May 18.

Residents can register to vote, or make changes to their registration by visiting the county Bureau of Elections Office, by mail or online at Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.

Residents who need an absentee or mail- in ballot must apply by Tuesday, May 26, and return ballots to the Bureau of Elections by Tuesday, June 2 by 8 p.m. Postmarks are not accepted.

Civilian voters can complete an application for an absentee ballot online using their PA Driver’s License or PA Identification Card.

Mail-In Voting is for civilians wishing to vote by mail but do not qualify for an Absentee Ballot.

All voted absentee and mail-in ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 8 p.m. on the day of the primary or election. Military ballots must be postmarked for return no later than the day prior to the primary or election and received in the Elections Office no later than the Tuesday following the primary or election.

In this Primary, Voters will be nominating their candidates for President, Attorney General, Auditor General State Treasurer, Representative in Congress, Senator in the General Assembly, 31st & 33rd Districts, Representatives in the General Assembly, Delegates and Republican Committeeman/Committeewoman.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots and trains polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to Cumberland County residents.

Visit the Bureau of Elections for polling place locations, links to a variety of forms, frequently asked questions, and other information.