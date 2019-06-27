Program connects students to high-demand jobs

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Thursday, Cumberland Valley Economic Development, Harrisburg Area Community College and Cumberland Valley School District presented the heavy equipment, transportation and logistics program, aimed at connecting students to jobs that are in high-demand.

“When we started to look what those jobs were in Cumberland County, heavy equipment operations was on the top of the list,” Cumberland Valley superintendent Fred Withum said.

Over the course of six weeks, students receive proper certification and hands-on experience.

“The students are getting time on the equipment, understanding the industry, what it means to be a heavy equipment operator and honestly, most importantly, what are the pathways for employment to find and retain these high occupations in Cumberland County,” said Lauren Holubec, director of Manufacturing Logistics with HAAC’s Workforce and Development Division.

The program targets students who are considering a different pathway than a four-year degree.

I’ve always had a thing for big machinery, trucks, tractors and I just felt like it was a good opportunity for me to expand my horizon, possibly get a job and get more schooling under my belt, so employers will look at me as a step higher above anyone else,” said Jayden Shindel, a Cumberland Valley senior.

Not only does the program benefit the student but also the employer.

“It’s really a great way for employers to have a validated worker and it’s a way for a worker to command a higher wage,” said Holubec.



So far, 10 students are involved in the program.