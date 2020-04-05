Prom, graduation in limbo but community support unwavering

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A few milestones for graduating high school seniors are now in jeopardy because of COVID-19 but the community is making sure they know they have their support.

All schools in Pennsylvania have been closed for almost a month and it’s not clear when they will reopen.

Milestones like graduation and prom are now in limbo for many school districts.

Last month, BKS Signs started selling ‘Senior Strong’ yard signs for families.

Geri Sarfert surprised her daughter, Callan with one this weekend.

She is grateful for the support.

“It is just nice to know that we have the support of our parents and our community and that people are acknowledging that we are going through stuff too, ” said Callan Sarfert.