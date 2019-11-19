Proposed Chick-Fil-A developer threatens to sue Camp Hill borough

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposal to build a new Chick-Fil-A in Cumberland County will go before the planning commission Tuesday night.

The effort to build the restaurant has been ongoing for a year receiving pushback along the way. Now the developer of the project is threatening to sue the borough of Camp Hill.

The developers demolished 6 homes that once stood on the corner of Route 11 and 15 across from the Camp Hill shopping center, in hopes of building a new Chick-Fil-A. The developers first submitted their proposal in December 2018.

In August the developers asked borough leaders for more time to improve plans to address traffic and pedestrian safety but missed the deadline last month. Developers said they would not be submitting revised plans.

Now the developers, Consolidated Properties, are threatening to sue the borough of Camp Hill. They say Camp Hill hired an attorney to find issues with their proposal and delay the project. The developer also says the borough “intentionally” did not raise zoning issues in a timely manner.

Many living in the area are worried about traffic and pedestrian safety. They asked developers to get rid of a double lane drive-thru option to limit the number of cars lined up on the main road to get in. The proposal goes before the planning commission on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

It’s a public meeting, anyone is welcome to attend. ABC27 News plans to be there. Stay with us for more on this developing story.