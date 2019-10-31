Proposed ordinance in New Cumberland could limit pets

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Michelle Hall runs her business, Michelle’s Compassionate Grooming, out of her home. She also has a lot of dogs of her own.

“I have seven dogs. All of them are seniors except for one of them. They all have a lot of medical issues and there would be no way for me to keep them,” Hall said.

She says there would be no way to keep them if the borough council implements Ordinance 704. It would limit people to having no more than six dogs or cats and not more than four of each.

It would also limit the type of animals you’re allowed to have as pets.

“People couldn’t have reptiles, like even basic pythons, without certain licenses, no longer could have pet pigs,” Hall said.

A few blocks from Hall, Michelle McKean has a pig named Clover.

“She was legal here, so we were happy to move to this area,” McKean said.

McKean has had her pet pig for four and a half years.

“It’s like asking you to give away a part of your family,” McKean said. “And I can understand why they want it, but there has to have to some kind of concession, some grandfathering in so that we don’t have to give up our animals.”

Council president Jack Murray says it’s important to bring ordinances up to date. He says having too many pets or dangerous reptiles is a safety issue for animals and people.

Still, a lot of questions remain, including how it will be enforced.

“If it really truly came down to where there was absolutely no loopholes, no way around it, we would have to move because getting rid of them is not an option,” Hall said.

The proposed ordinance will be on next Wednesday’s council meeting agenda.