Prowler again reported on camera in Hampden Township

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have again received reports of a prowler on various security system cameras at night along Wertzville and Lambs Gap roads. A prowler was reported in the same area in October, but was never found.

Detectives are reviewing footage of said prowler and are advising residents to lock doors and secure any potential openings in your home.

Officers are asking if you have footage showing the suspicious person or activity, to send a copy to police@hampdentownship.us and include your name, date it was captured, and any contact information.

Call 911 if you see or hear any suspicious activity.