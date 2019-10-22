Prowler reported on camera in Hampden Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have received reports of a prowler on various security system cameras in the early morning hours in neighborhoods along or near Wertzville Road over the past week.

Police say the prowler appears to be a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and occasionally, a hat such as a knit cap.



He has typically been caught on camera between midnight and 4 a.m.



Police are asking residents to be aware of this issue and to contact them if you see any suspicious activity such as lone people walking late at night or a strange vehicle parked on a street that isn’t normally there. If you believe you have video of the suspect, send it to police@hampdentownship.us