Live Now
ABC27 News at 5

Rabid cats found in Carlisle

Carlisle/West Shore

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Health Department warns that two rabid cats were recently found in Carlisle. One was found April 28 in the 200 block of Bonnybrook Road and the other on May 1 in the 800 block of Ridge Road.

Officials ask anyone bitten to contact the Cumberland County State Health Center, open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 717-243-5151. The after-hours toll-free number is 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

The department also asks anyone with a pet that was injured to contact their veterinarian, and that pets able to be vaccinated should be to prevent rabies.

Exposure of rabies can be prevented by avoiding contact with “wild or stray animals especially bats, raccoons, foxes, and skunks,” according to the state health department.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss