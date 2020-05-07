Rabid cats found in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Health Department warns that two rabid cats were recently found in Carlisle. One was found April 28 in the 200 block of Bonnybrook Road and the other on May 1 in the 800 block of Ridge Road.

Officials ask anyone bitten to contact the Cumberland County State Health Center, open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 717-243-5151. The after-hours toll-free number is 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

The department also asks anyone with a pet that was injured to contact their veterinarian, and that pets able to be vaccinated should be to prevent rabies.

Exposure of rabies can be prevented by avoiding contact with “wild or stray animals especially bats, raccoons, foxes, and skunks,” according to the state health department.

