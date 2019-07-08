Remains of 6 more Carlisle Indian school children disinterred for return to families

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The remains of six Native American children who died more than 100 years ago at the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School have been disinterred so they can begin the journey home.

A team of forensic analysts and archaeologists is confident that the remains they disinterred over the last four week are consistent with those sought by their families.

The names of the children are Ophelia Powless, Sophia Caulon, Jamima Metoxen, Alice Springer, Adam McCarty, and Henry Jones.

“Our work here is guided by compassion and empathy for the families,” said Dr. Elizabeth Digangi, a forensic anthropologist. “We remain humbled by the trust the families have bestowed on us and we hope our collective efforts have made us worthy of that trust.”

Once the remains are identified, custody will be transferred to families able to establish the closest family link between the decedent and requestor. The families may return the children to cemeteries of their choice, and the Army will reimburse them for the cost of transport and re-interment.

Carlisle Indian Industrial School was operated by the Department of the Interior. More than 10,000 Native American children from about 50 Native American tribes were brought there from 1879 until 1918.

Other children were disinterred in 2017 and last year.