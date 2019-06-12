Remains of 6 more Carlisle Indian school children will be returned to families

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- The remains of six Native American children who died more than 100 years ago at the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School will be disinterred so they can begin the journey home.

The U.S. Army announced Wednesday that it will reunite the children with their families through its third disinterment project at Carlisle Barracks beginning Saturday. Other children were disinterred in 2017 and last year.

The names of the children are Ophelia Powless, also known as Ophelia Powias; Sophia Caulon, also known as Sophy Coulon; Jamima Metoxen, also known as Jemima Meloxen; Henry Jones; Alice Springer; and Adam McCarty, also known as Adam McCarthy.

"The Army's commitment remains steadfast to these six Native American families whose sacrifice is known to only a few. Our objective is to reunite the families with their children in a manner of utmost dignity and respect," Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, said in a statement.

Carlisle Indian Industrial School was operated by the Department of the Interior. More than 10,000 Native American children from about 50 Native American tribes were brought there from 1879 until 1918.

Custody of the remains will be transferred to families able to establish the closest family link between the decedent and requestor. The families may return the children to cemeteries of their choice, and the Army will reimburse them for the cost of transport and re-interment.

The Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery is closed to visitors until all remains have been disinterred. The exhumations are expected to wrap up by July 7.

The entire cemetery area is enclosed with privacy fencing.