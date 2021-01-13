Renovations start at West Shore Theatre

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Renovations are underway at the West Shore Theatre, a Cumberland County landmark.

Once complete, the theatre will show movies, but will also be a venue for live performances, concerts, and other community events.

The nonprofit Friends of the West Shore is behind the project. The group formed shortly after the theatre closed in 2018. Community members did not want to see the building sit empty.

A video of what the theatre will look like when renovations are complete was posted on the Friends of the West Shore website. The goal is to keep the original theme of the theatre but give it updates.

The theatre will host seating for 250 people, restaurant-style booths, and a standing lounge area with high top tables. The building is also getting a new HVAC system and electrical work.

The project could be completed by November 2020.

The West Shore Theatre was built in 1939 and opened in 1940. It’s previous owner closed the theatre in 2018 because of slow ticket sales.