NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in New Cumberland around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Two occupants and a pet made it out of the house on the 1300 block of Simpson Ferry Road, safely.

A resident said he was working on a race car in his garage and went into the house to get refreshments but when he went back out the car was on fire.

No injuries were reported.