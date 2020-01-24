Retired Air Force general pleads not guilty to child porn charges

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A retired Air Force brigadier general charged with child pornography pleaded not guilty during a recent court hearing.

Frank Sullivan, 67, is charged with 15 second-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

State investigators searched Sullivan’s home on Turnbridge Lane on Oct. 9 after a computer there was found to be sharing files containing child pornography online.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said a home desktop and laptop had images of child pornography and browser histories with thousands of searches for “preteen” images. He said the searches included 37 terms commonly used by people looking for child pornography.

A man who rented a room in Sullivan’s home, Bobby Glenn Williams Jr., was charged last month with 14 felony counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts, 11 felony counts of child pornography, and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Sullivan is a decorated veteran with tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He is also the former executive director of the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission. A spokesman for the Office of Administration said Sullivan “no longer works for the Commonwealth as of Oct. 16.”