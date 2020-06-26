Retired fire chief in Cumberland County dies after battling cancer

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Gregory A. Bretzman, 58, of Mt. Holly Springs passed away on Tuesday surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer.

Bretzman worked part-time as a firefighter at the Carlisle Barracks and drove for Carlisle Fire and Rescue. His fire company memberships included Carlisle, Huntsdale, Bendersville, and Mt. Holly Springs. Bretzman was a highly decorated firefighter, whose most recent position was the Dickinson Township Fire Chief. He was a member of Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 674.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. in the St. Patrick Church Parish Activity Center at 85 Marsh Dr., in Carlisle.

Viewings will be held Friday, June 26, at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Hollinger Funeral Home, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., in Mt. Holly Springs and one hour prior to the service.

A gathering will be held at Citizen’s Fire Co. No. 1, 100 Chestnut St., in Mt. Holly Springs following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s honor to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P. O. Box 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 Universiey Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.

