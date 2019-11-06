Retired general charged with child pornography after search of Hampden Township home

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general is charged with child pornography after a search of his Hampden Township home turned up pictures of children “engaged in very graphic sexual acts,” the state attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Frank Sullivan, 67, is charged with 15 second-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Agents searched Sullivan’s home on Turnbridge Lane last month after a computer there was found to be sharing files containing child pornography online.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said a home desktop and laptop had images of child pornography and browser histories with thousands of searches for “preteen” images. He said the searches included 37 terms commonly used by people looking for child pornography.

A man who rented a room in Sullivan’s home, Bobby Glenn Williams Jr., was charged last month with 14 felony counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts, 11 felony counts of child pornography, and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Sullivan is a decorated veteran with tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is also the former executive director of the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission.

Sullivan was released on unsecured bail following his arraignment before a district judge. He has waived a preliminary hearing, according to online court records.

