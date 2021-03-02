Retired Hampden Twp. Air Force General to be sentenced for child pornography charges

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A retired Air Force Brigadier General who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Frank Sullivan will face a judge in Cumberland County Court at 9:30 a.m.

abc27News was there the morning authorities searched his home on Turnbridge Lane in Hampden Township in October 2019.

At the time, a man who rented a room in his house was immediately charged, but charges for Sullivan did come later.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said a home desktop and laptop had images of child pornography and browser histories with thousands of searches for preteen images. He said the searches included 37 terms commonly used by people looking for child pornography.

The now disgraced veteran did tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was a retired commander in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Sullivan also worked for the state, as executive director of a commission on military community enhancement. He was fired after he was charged.

He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea in November 2020.

Stay with abc27News on air and online for updates to this story.