Rite Aid expanding COVID-19 testing sites

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid announced it will expand COVID-19 testing with 46 additional no-charge testing sites beginning May 11.

Rite Aid is also expanding COVID-19 testing criteria at all testing sites to include adults who are not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, effective immediately in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

In order to be tested you must pre-register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Rite Aid’s self-testing parking lot sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Rite Aid testing locations operating through its stores’ drive-through windows are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Rite Aid has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to announce the addition of 46 new testing sites,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “Opening testing to asymptomatic individuals, as well as providing more locations using our drive-through window, represent important milestones in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line associates who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be seen at riteaid.com.