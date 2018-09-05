Road crews endure hot weather

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Road repairs on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County have been going strong during the hot and rainy summer.

Construction crews on Wednesday were paving the ramps at the York Road exit near Carlisle. They stayed hydrated and took breaks as needed.

While the high temperatures made it a little more difficult for the asphalt to cool, they got the job done.

PennDOT crews will be near the Mechanicsburg exit on Thursday for milling and paving work. Traffic will be down to one lane on the northbound side.