Road work to restrict I-81 traffic near Carlisle this weekend

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A two-mile section of Interstate 81 north of Carlisle will be restricted to a single lane for concrete repairs this weekend.

The northbound lanes between mile marker 50 and the Middlesex and New Kingstown exits will be restricted from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, according to a PennDOT news release.

The work is part of a $14.7-million project to repair and resurface 10.5 miles of I-81 from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township to the bridge over Route 641 in Carlisle.