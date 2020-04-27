Road work to resume on 10.5-mile section of I-81 in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced its contractor will resume work Sunday, April 26, on a 10.5-mile section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

This project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.

The contractor will begin removing a barrier to open the ramp from Route 34 in Carlisle to I-81 northbound. The barrier is expected to be removed and the ramp open to traffic by Tuesday morning, weather permitting. After that work is completed, the contractor will begin milling, paving, parapet work, guide rail upgrades, and cable median barrier installation.

Guide rail work will be performed nightly from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be lane restrictions in place during this work. Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and shoulder closures.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.