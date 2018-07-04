Roads around Lemoyne park to close for fireworks Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) - West Shore Regional police say they'll close roads around Negley Park in Lemoyne during the evening hours on Wednesday.

The roads will be closed to prevent congestion and roadway issues for emergency vehicles and residents during the fireworks on City Island at 9:15 p.m.

Roads that will be closed are:

- Cumberland Road at Indiana Avenue & Washington Terrace

- Summit Avenue at North Fifth Street

- North Fourth Street at Washington Terrace

Police said they will assist in parking people with disabilities, and residents will be allowed access to their homes.

They said people who plan to watch the fireworks from Negley Park should plan for additional time to get to the park.

Cars that are parked illegally will be ticketed and possibly towed.