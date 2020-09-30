ROTC cadets march through Carlisle to deliver PPE donations

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Blue Mountain Battalion donated thousands of dollars worth of PPE to a Cumberland County nonprofit Wednesday.

ROTC cadets from Dickinson, Gettysburg, Millersville, Messiah and Penn State Harrisburg came up with the fundraiser idea themselves and put an Army swing on the delivery.

They cadets geared up their rucksacks with more than $3,000 of PPE at the Dickinson ROTC house at around 5:30 a.m. They then marched the masks, gloves and sanitation supplies to Community CARES.

“The goal for each cadet was to raise $100 and each cadet really succeeded over that goal and raised $200, $300,” said Battalion commander George Ladner. “We compiled that money and reached out to the Dickinson College distributor and were able to purchase some bulk size PPE, and were also able to work worth the local Giant.”

Instead of just dropping the donations off in cars, the cadets decided to march four miles through Carlisle to the nonprofit.

Community CARES provides shelter for people facing homelessness, emergency assessments and other resources.

“These items will actually help us to continue to stay safe, continue to keep our doors open and continue to house the upwards of 70 men, women and children that we help every single day to have a fresh start,” said Beth Kempf, the executive director at Community CARES.

There are about 120 cadets from across the Midstate in the Blue Mountain Battalion.