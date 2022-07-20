CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County motorists are advised that a section of a Route 74 is scheduled to be closed starting next week.

The closure is to take place at the intersection of B Street and North College Street in Carlisle for the construction of a roundabout. The construction is set to start on Monday, July 25, weather permitting.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The project is set to be completed by December 22, and at that time the intersection with the roundabout will be opened for traffic.

Rogele, Inc. of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on the $6.2 million project.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.