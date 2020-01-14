Safe2Say Something program celebrates first year in service

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been one year since the Safe2Say Something program was started in Pennsylvania, a website and app that allows students to submit anonymous tips about anything suspicious.

The goal is to keep schools safe. Safe2Say Something Crisis Center staff have received more than 40,000 tips over the last year from students and parents.

The largest concerning issue isn’t school violence but mental health.

“This operation, Safe2Say, is here for our kids to save their lives, which we have done by working together,” PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

The trained staff at the crisis center take over 100 tips every day.

“We actually only started with eight analysts. We now have 10,” said Brittney Kline, Safe2Say Something program director. “So that’s just due to the volume of tips that we’ve received since launch.”

Whether public, private or parochial, students from every single school district in the commonwealth have given tips.

“When these terrific analysts reach out to a school district or the combination of a local school district and law enforcement, if that’s warranted, the teams on the ground know what to do and are able to jump to action very quickly,” Shapiro said.

The crisis center has four times the volume of any state that has launched a program like this.

“They get the information initially and they actually have the ability to two-way dialogue with the tipster, so it’s like a chat,” Kline said.

Because of anonymous tips, law enforcement has thwarted attacks and addressed specific acts of violence. Surprisingly, that’s not what most tips are about.

“Bullying, self-harm, suicidal intentions, depression, and anxiety were the top five categories that these 40,000 tips fall into,” Shapiro said.

That’s why Shapiro is asking the legislature to put a mental health counselor in every school.

“I want the students across Pennsylvania to know that I’m grateful for the fact that they use this app: that we hear you, that we take your tips seriously and that we are going to continue our work to strengthen schools and communities all across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

The crisis center is moving into a new building at the end of the week with more space and more resources. There won’t be any disruption to the program.