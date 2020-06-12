Salons reopen in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Several midstate counties entered the green phase Friday, allowing for haircuts and manicures.

There are still guidelines to follow including social distancing and frequent sanitizing, but even at 50% capacity, salon owners are just happy to be back open.

After three months, Happy Feet Nail and Spa in Hampden Township finally has customers again.

“They’re ready to get nails done since [it’s] summer, a lot of flip flops, a lot of pedicures going on right now, very busy. We do appointment only,” said Kaitlyn Bui, owner of Happy Feet Nail and Spa.

Bui says every other table and chair is empty and stations are cleaned after each customer.

“I’ve always had my nails done and I like to get a pedicure. I’m having a baby and it’s really nice to relax and get my feet done,” said customer Stacey Sinkkanen.

In Lower Allen Township, Jenny’s Full Service Salon has also had phones ringing off the hook.

We had six people taking phone calls at all times, answering via email, Facebook messaging,” said Jenny Carricato.

Carricato is grateful for everyone’s patience.

“We don’t want our greys to show, so those are the clients definitely begging to get in, but everyone’s feeling a little shaggy. We call it the COVID hairstyle right now,” Carricato said.

Shower curtains now separate clients and every surface is constantly being cleaned.

“There’s a lot of anxiety, even with our staff and clients coming back in, but I think being able to talk through it with our stylists is making everyone feel a lot more comfortable,” Carricato said.

“It was like three months ago I got my last haircut and a haircut today is great. It feels so much lighter and the heat helmet is gone,” said customer Hunter Boalk

Carricato, like other businesses, can’t have a full staff, but a 3,600 square feet extension will allow more employees and staff in the doors.

She expects the extension to be completed and open on July 10.