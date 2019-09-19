Scabies case reported at Cedar Cliff High School

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A case of scabies was reported last week at Cedar Cliff High School.

Scabies is an infestation of the skin by a tiny mite smaller than a pinhead. According to the Department of Health, it can spread rapidly under crowded conditions where there is frequent skin-to-skin contact.

Symptoms include pimple-like irritations or a rash, intense itching, and sores on the body caused by scratching. Scabies can be treated with lotions.

The West Shore School District said the incident has had no impact on daily operations, including athletics.