WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a school bus with students on board occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on May 16 in Cumberland County, according to a release from Carlisle police.

Police say the school bus stopped at a stop sign on School House Road at Carlisle Road before proceeding into the intersection. Another vehicle that was traveling on Carlisle Road had its right turn signal on as it approached the intersection, but the driver did not turn at the intersection, police report.

The school bus pulled out in front of the car and crashed into it, police say.

Police say no injuries were reported among the drivers. The students on the bus were all transported away from the scene before first responders arrived, and police do not know whether any students sustained injuries, according to the release.

The school bus driver was cited with a stop/yield sign violation, according to police documents.