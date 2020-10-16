SCI Camp Hill reports first coronavirus-related inmate death

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Department of Corrections reports that an inmate, who had been in the hospital since Aug. 31, has died due to coronavirus.

Officials say the inmate was a 53-year-old man serving 3-10 years for drugs. He entered the state prison system on Aug. 13, 2020.

“One death is too many,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a release. “And one death is proof that we need to continue our battle against this invisible enemy.”

The Department of Corrections says this is the twelfth inmate who has died do to coronavirus.

SCI Camp Hill previously reported that there were 24 positive cases but now says there are now 22 positive coronavirus cases; 13 employees and nine inmates.

Several housing units are under enhanced quarantine due to one or more inmates testing positive for Covid-19, SCI Camp Hill says. Other safety measures include having medical staff checking inmates’ conditions — including temperatures — at least twice daily. Inmates who have tested positive have been moved to the prison’s infirmary. Inmates who require care that prison medical staff can’t provide are transported to local hospitals to receive care.

A deep clean of the prison will pause the acceptance of new commitments from county prisons for two cycles, and temporarily suspend outgoing transfers to other institutions and an education component for both staff and inmates.

