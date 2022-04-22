CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate Earth Day, Cumberland County’s conservation district in Carlisle sold a variety of young evergreens, fruit trees, and wildflower mixes.

They are not just nice to look at in your yard, but they do a lot to help protect the environment.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Cumberland county conservation district: it really helps keep the soil in place and keep the water from getting in the bay. Because our biggest thing is cleaning up the bay and trying to keep the bay clean,” Chas Heberlig of the Cumberland County Conservation District said.

This is the 44th time they have held a seedling sale. All proceeds go to Envirothon awards and scholarships.