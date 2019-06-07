Sen. Bob Casey holds town hall at Dickinson College

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Sen Bob Casey held a town hall meeting Thursday evening at Dickinson College.

“I’ve never seen this kind of intensity,” Casey (D-Pennsylvania) said.

The room was ready with questions, and Casey came with answers on topics like climate change, border security, and health care.

Most of the room agreed with his viewpoints, although one veteran offered a counter to Casey’s co-sponsorship of the Equality Act, a bill that protects LGBTQ from discrimination.

“What you’re doing is you’re stepping on certain people’s rights to give other people rights,” he said.

“They should be afforded the same protections in regard to housing or with regard to education,” Casey responded.

Backstage, Casey discussed abortion — a topic that surprisingly didn’t come up during the town hall. He’s pro-life, but doesn’t support recent restrictive abortion bills in Alabama.

Both parties, he says, need to do more to support women and children.

“We, as a people, as a society, should reach out to her and say, ‘we want to not only help out you and your child have a healthy birth but have the kind of support you need after birth,'” Casey said.

Casey is also supporting a fellow former senator and Pennsylvania native, Joe Biden, in 2020. He likes Biden’s experience and said he can take back the Keystone State.

“If our nominee can win Pennsylvania, they’ve probably won the election,” Casey said.